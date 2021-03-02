IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Here is the list of records Virat Kohli might break as captain at Narendra Modi Stadium

India captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking several records, including one set by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, as he leads Team India against England on Thursday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India are leading the 4-match series 2-1 and are looking to lift the trophy with a win in the final Test.

Here are some records Kohli might break in the 4th Test against England:

1- Most Test centuries as captain

Kohli may surpass Ponting as the highest run-scorer as international captain. He has scored two fifties in the series so far but has not been able to convert it into a big score. Fans are eagerly waiting for King Kohli's 71st International ton. The stylish batsman's last ton came against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019. He has played 11 innings since then.

If Captain Kohli gets a ton in the 4th Test, he would cross Australian legend Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most international centuries. Virat has had a prolific run with the bat after becoming the captain of the Indian side in all formats. Currently, both Ponting and Kohli hold the top position in the list with 41 centuries each as captain.

2- Most matches as captain of Indian team

King Virat will also equal MS Dhoni's record of most matches as captain of the Indian team in Tests when he will take the field in the final Test of the series against England in Motera on March 4. The last match of the ongoing series on Thursday will be Kohli's 60th Test as the captain of the Indian side.

3- 12,000 international runs as captain

The incredibly consistent batsman is is a prolific run scorer in all formats of the game. He is just 17 runs away from 12,000 international runs as captain; a feat achieved only by Ricky Ponting and South African legend Graeme Smith.

4- Clive Lloyd's record of 36 Test victories

Skipper Kohli can also equal Clive Lloyd's record of 36 Test victories if India go on to defeat England yet again at Motera. He would go joint-fourth on the list of Test captains with most wins if he leads India to victory in the fourth Test.