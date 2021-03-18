IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to score 9000 runs in T20 format

Adding a feather to his cap, senior opener Rohit Sharma today became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket after skipper Virat Kohli.
The vice-captain achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
He scored 12 runs in the match unexpectedly he was dismissed by pacer Jofra Archer. Rohit, who is one of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket, is the ninth highest-run getter in the T20 format. He also became the first Indian player to complete 50 T20I sixes at home as well, after opening the innings with KL Rahul.
Sharma's ability to score runs quickly took many bowling line-ups by storm, while his knack of staying at the crease for long makes him even more lethal. The cricketer is the only man to score three double hundreds in one-day internationals and holds the record for the highest individual score in the format.
More than half of his T20 runs came in the Indian Premier League. In T20 Internationals, Rohit has so far accumulated 2800 runs from 110 matches at an average of 32.41 and with a strike rate of 138.36.
Across T20s, he has amassed 9001 runs from 342 matches with a strike rate of 133.36. He has to his credit six centuries and 63 fifties in the game's shortest format. Rohit also has over 500 runs ti his name in the IPL.
Last January, Rohit became the third fastest player in the world to reach 9000 runs in One-day Internationals.
Meanwhile, today is a must-win game for India as England had won the last match, taking a 2-1 lead in the 5-match T20I series.
The Indian team has made two changes to the team. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal have made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar in the fourth T20I.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)