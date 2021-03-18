IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to score 9000 runs in T20 format

Adding a feather to his cap, senior opener Rohit Sharma today became the second Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket after skipper Virat Kohli.

The vice-captain achieved the feat when he drove spinner Adil Rashid for a single during the fourth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He scored 12 runs in the match unexpectedly he was dismissed by pacer Jofra Archer. Rohit, who is one of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket, is the ninth highest-run getter in the T20 format. He also became the first Indian player to complete 50 T20I sixes at home as well, after opening the innings with KL Rahul.

Sharma's ability to score runs quickly took many bowling line-ups by storm, while his knack of staying at the crease for long makes him even more lethal. The cricketer is the only man to score three double hundreds in one-day internationals and holds the record for the highest individual score in the format.