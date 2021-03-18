IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal make way for Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar in a must-win game

England captain Eoin Morgan has once again won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is a must-win game for India as England had won the last match, taking a 2-1 lead in the 5-match T20I series.

The Indian team has made two changes to the team. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal have made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar in the fourth T20I.

Speaking at the toss, skipper Virat Kohli said, "We were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight. One forced and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance. Chahal misses out. Ishan Kishan had a groin strain. Suryakumar will replace him."

Despite of his poor form, Virat Kohli has gone with KL Rahul in the match. "He (Rahul) has been a champion player. He'll continue to be one of our main player along with Rohit at the top of the order," Kohli had said after the loss in the third match.

Meanwhile, England has gone unchanged. "Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder and well put together. The challenge of setting a total is always unnerving, depending on how you start in the first ten overs of the first innings. Earlier in the series, there was the dew element. Both sides have bowled better in the first innings. It'll continue to evolve. We never strive to become No. 1 in the world. Everything is building towards the World Cup, it's important for us to continue to learn. We have a talented bunch of guys outside the XI. There a lot of guys missing out that could be easily playing. No changes, same team," Morgan said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.