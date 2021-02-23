Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and team train in nets ahead of match in Motera Stadium -- see pics

It is no secret that the twilight period is the most challenging when it comes to a pink-ball Test match. And keeping that in mind, the floodlights at the Motera Stadium have been programmed in a manner that there will be no shadows hindering sighting of the ball.
Speaking to ANI, a Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
"Shadow monitoring has been done for seven-eight months. The lights will come on in this Motera Stadium according to the shadow. Day-night matches have the twilight period and it is the most challenging.
"During the sunset period, the lights are uneven. To maintain that, the floodlights are automatically programmed so that there are no shadows on the ground. There would be no shadows on show here. This facility is not present anywhere in the world right now," he explained.
Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli had spoken about the need to take fresh guard in the evening session -- the most difficult for batsmen in day-night Test matches.
"If you are starting your innings in the evening under lights then that one, one and a half hour is very challenging. Yes, the spin will come into play for sure but I don't think the new ball and fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny, something we are very well aware of and preparing accordingly," he said.
The India skipper explained how playing under the lights is similar to playing in the first session of a normal Test match and a batsman must adjust to the "reversal of roles" quickly.
