IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: R Ashwin bags 400 Test wickets, fourth Indian to achieve massive feat

Believe it or not, Ravinchandran Ashwin is one of the best spinners in the when it comes to Tests. The off-spinner today recorded 400 wickets by bagging four wickets in the first innings on day two of the ongoing third Test between India and England.

Bagging four wickets in the first innings, Aswhin took his tally to 599 wickets, across formats. He is behind former skipper Anil Kumble, spinner Harbhajan Singh , and Kapil Dev who have taken 953, 707 and 687 wickets respectively.

England's Jofra Archer became Ashwin's 400th victim in the Test. Sri Lankan crickter Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record, having reached the milestone in 72 Tests while Ashwin has done it in 77 matches.

Following the footsteps of legendary cricketers Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, Ashwin has added feather to his cap with the 400th wicket.

He also overtook Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on the overall list to grab the 16th place on the list which is again headed by Muralitharan with 800 wickets.

Ashwin struggled to get going in the second innings on the pitch where spinners were picking up wickets almost on cue. Also, Axar Patel struck early blows in the match.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root's maiden five-wicket haul saw India collapsing from 99 for 3 to 145-all out in the first session. Root bagged 5 for 8 while Jack Leach took 4 as the visitors stormed back into the match after their first innings 112 on Day 1.