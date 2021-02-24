IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Joe Root's men crumble to 112; Axar Patel bags 6 wickets

For England, only opener Zak Crawley showed some resistance. He scored 53. The second top scorer was skipper Joe Root, who scored 17. The English team was bundled out for 112 in 48.4 overs.

Earlier, England made four changes in their squad as they included James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Bairstow, and Crawley in place of Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Olly Stone, and Moeen Ali.

On the other hand, the hosts made two changes as Jasprit Bumrah came in for Mohammed Siraj while Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Sardar Patel stadium renamed after PM Modi:

The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad was on Wednesday renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The stadium, popularly known as the Motera Stadium, which was recently re-opened after extensive renovation work which increased seating capacity to a record 1,10,000, hosts its first Test match on Wednesday with India taking on England in a a day-night match.

The stadium's new name was announced in an inauguration ceremony that was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah among others.

"Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave & Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India," said Shah at the inauguration ceremony.

