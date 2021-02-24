Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ishant Sharma receives special cap from President Kovind on 100th Test

As India and England kicked off the 3rd Test match on Wednesday, fast bowler Ishant Sharma was felicitated with a memento by President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Amit Shah before the match for his 100th Test match.

Ishant Sharma became the 10th player from India and only the second pacer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests when he took the field against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Day 1.

The BCCI shared a video of the felicitation ceremony on its Twitter handle.

Sharma was also given a guard of honour just before the beginning of Pink-ball battle.