IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India end Day 1 at 99 for 3 in reply to England's 112

By PTI

Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli were the three wickets to fall for India

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Jack Leach during day one of the 3th Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday. At close of play, opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 and giving him company was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 1.

Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli were the three wickets to fall for India. Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.

Zak Crawley (53) was the top scorer for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).

Indian 1st Innings: 99 for three in 33 overs (Rohit Sharma 57 batting, Virat Kohli 27; Jack Leach 2/27).

