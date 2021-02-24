IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India end Day 1 at 99 for 3 in reply to England's 112

Ahmedabad: India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday. At close of play, opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 and giving him company was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 1.

Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli were the three wickets to fall for India. Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.

Zak Crawley (53) was the top scorer for the visitors.