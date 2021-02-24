IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 1: Did England read the pitch wrong?

What a day for India, immense satisfaction for the hosts and utter frustration for the visitors, this pretty much sums up the Day 1 proceedings of the 3rd Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

The Pitch

Right from the first over, the pink ball was playing a few tricks on the dry grass-less pitch. Ishant got the breakthrough for India early on in the game dismissing Dom Sibley. After that, the spinners got involved and made the Englishmen dance to their tunes.

The pitch was offering turn and bounce and the Axar-Ashwin duo made the most of it. Apart from Zak Crawley, not a single batsman was able to handle the Indian bowlers. Axar returned with the figures of 6/38 while Ashwin got 3/26.

Ordinary batting display

It seemed as if there were more demons in the heads of the English batsmen than there were in the pitch. Most of the Englishmen were caught in their crease on several occasions. They did not use their feet to counter the spin and missed the straight ones while trying to play for the spin.

7 out of the 10 batsmen were sent back in this fashion. England clearly missed the chance of getting a big total on the board after winning the toss which could have put them in a commanding position.

The Selection Error