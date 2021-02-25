IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Axar Patel bags another fifer as England crumble to 81; India need 49 to win

Axar Patel yet again stunned to lead England's collapse in their first outing as England crumbled to 81, leaving India to win 49 runs.

Axar took wickets of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Sibley, Joe Root and Ben Foakes. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach. Earlier on Day 2, India posted a first innings score of 145 in response to England's 112, taking a lead of 33 runs.

So far, a total of 17 wickets have fallen on Day 2 of this second Test. In the morning session Joe Root and Jack Leach took the remaining 7 India wickets. Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Sundar Washington have shared all the 10 wickets in England's second innings.

Led by Axar Patel, who took five wickets in the second innings as well after picking up a six-for in the first, Ashwin also took four wicket to join the elusive 400-wickets club which already had Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in it.

Sundar also grabbed a wicket in his only over meanwhile 7 of the England batsmen got out on single digit scores in England's second innings, wrapping up for a paltry 81.

England batsmen were completely exposed against spin and only three of them entered double-digit scores, with Ben Stokes being the top scorer with 25 (34 balls, 3x4s).