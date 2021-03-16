IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Eoin Morgan becomes first England cricketer to play 100 T20Is

As England braces to counter India today in the T20 Internationals at Ahemadad, Eoin Morgans marks a special day for himself as the Eng captain became the first from his country to play 100 T20I matches. Morgan took the feat as England chose to bat against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad for the third T20I.

The cricketer surpassed Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shahid Afridi to become the fourth player to appear in 100 T20I matches, joining New Zealand's Ross Taylor (102), India's Rohit Sharma (108) and veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik (116). Morgan will also exceed William Porterfield, Ireland player to feature in the second-most number of T20I matches as a captain, appearing for the role in the 57th time.

Morgan has scored 2,306 T20I runs at an average of 30.34 with 14 half-centuries.

Team England cherishing their captain's moment shared his feat on Twitter.