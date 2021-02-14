IND vs ENG, 2nd Tets: Rishabh Pant takes two one-handed stunners as India bundle out England for 134 on day 2

Rishabh Pant, who impressed with bat in India's first innings, was equally impressive behind the stumps as he took two stunning catches in England's innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the second day of the second Test here.
During the match, Pant handled a marvelous catch when he took flight and hurdled to take a one-handed catch. With the wicketkeeper's catch, Mohammed Siraj got his first wicket with his very fast ball.
Pant dived one-handed and managed to hold it as he hit his elbow after falling on the ground. The ball popped out but he managed to hold on.
Later, he took another one-handed stunner off Ishant Sharma when Jack Leach nicked an outswinger.
A video of the Rishabh Pant's spectacular catch went viral here.
India bundled out England for 134 to take a huge first innings lead of 195 runs.
Led by Ashwin (5/43) the Indian attack a much better than job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took tow wickets apiece.
Ben Foakes batted with determination to resists the India attack. He remained unbeaten at 42.
Earlier, Pant went unbeaten after scoring a half century as India scored 329 runs in the first innings. Pant delivered some of the most exceptional shots against the spinners on the field.
India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six and managed 329, losing the remaining four wickets in quick time. India are looking to level the series after losing the opener, also in Chennai, by 227 runs.
The final two Tests is scheduled at the Motera in Ahmedabad.
(With PTI inputs)