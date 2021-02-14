IND vs ENG, 2nd Tets: Rishabh Pant takes two one-handed stunners as India bundle out England for 134 on day 2

Rishabh Pant, who impressed with bat in India's first innings, was equally impressive behind the stumps as he took two stunning catches in England's innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the second day of the second Test here.

During the match, Pant handled a marvelous catch when he took flight and hurdled to take a one-handed catch. With the wicketkeeper's catch, Mohammed Siraj got his first wicket with his very fast ball.

Pant dived one-handed and managed to hold it as he hit his elbow after falling on the ground. The ball popped out but he managed to hold on.

Later, he took another one-handed stunner off Ishant Sharma when Jack Leach nicked an outswinger.