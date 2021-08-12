IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul put up 100-run partnership for first wicket, India's highest opening stand at Lord's since 1974

Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put a 100-run partnership for the first wicket on the first day of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. This is India's highest opening stand at the 'Mecca of cricket' since 1974.

At the time of writing, India has scored 108 runs. Rohit Sharma (81*) is looking in sublime touch, with rock-solid KL Rahul (18).

Meanwhile, rain forced early lunch to be taken.

India had finished the first session at 46/0 in 18.4 overs in a display of solid defence and leaving deliveries outside the off stump from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in testing conditions.

James Anderson did trouble the openers with inswing and outswing. Ollie Robinson bowled some great deliveries but was either too straight or too wide.

The England bowlers were unable to justify the decision of their captain Joe Root electing to bowl first on a pitch with equal covering of grass. Both Root and Virat Kohli spoke about bowling first. England took the opportunity but failed to grab it with both hands.

Earlier, rain delayed the toss and the start of the match before cutting the first session short by 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, India picked Ishant Sharma ahead of R Ashwin as injured Shardul Thakur's replacement. On the other hand, England made three changes, and the hosts brought in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

