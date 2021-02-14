IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Michael Vaughan calls Chennai pitch 'shocker', Check out Shane Warne's reply

Pitches in India are often criticized for being too spin-friendly and the pitch in the second Test match against England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is no different.

A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2 today (Sunday), with Virat Kohli's men dismissing England for a mere 134. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India. He picked up five wickets, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed two scalps. At stumps, India has placed themselves in a commanding position by stretching their overall lead to 249 runs.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan called the Chennai pitch a "shocker". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch .."

Spin bowling legend Shane Warne replied to Vaughan and said England should have done better and bowled out India for 220. "The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface," he wrote.