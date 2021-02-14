IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Michael Vaughan calls Chennai pitch 'shocker', Check out Shane Warne's reply

Pitches in India are often criticized for being too spin-friendly and the pitch in the second Test match against England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is no different.
A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2 today (Sunday), with Virat Kohli's men dismissing England for a mere 134. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India. He picked up five wickets, while left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed two scalps. At stumps, India has placed themselves in a commanding position by stretching their overall lead to 249 runs.
Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan called the Chennai pitch a "shocker". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch .."
Spin bowling legend Shane Warne replied to Vaughan and said England should have done better and bowled out India for 220. "The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface," he wrote.
Michael Vaughan, however, continued his criticism of the pitch. "It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions ... Spun but not like what it’s doing now ... India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings ... This isn’t a good Test match pitch ...," he tweeted.
Warne then countered Vaughan and said conditions have been the same for both sides, however, India has batted and bowled better than England in this match. "There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball," he wrote.
Vaughan finally admitted that India was better in all aspects. "India been better in all aspects .. But the pitch hasn’t been the same from Ball one !!! It’s fine to produce whatever you want at home to gain advantage .. But this pitch for a 5 day Test match is a stinker .. but if I was India I would have done the same ..," he wrote.