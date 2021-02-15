IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: LBW decision by umpire stuns cricket world

England had to contend with a bizarre umpiring decision in their second Test against India with Rohit Sharma surviving to lead a charmed life after a clear lbw dismissal.

The absurdity of the LBW decision lay in the fact that the Indian opener’s bat was clearly tucked behind his pads; yet both the on-field umpire and the TV umpire judged that he was offering a shot to Moeen Ali’s ball, which was going on to hit the stumps.

England reviewed the original 'not out' verdict and captain Joe Root was left vigorously shaking his head when the TV umpire Anil Chaudhary also came to the same conclusion that the batsman had played a shot despite hiding his bat. He wasn't the only one livid at the ruling, with former England captain Sir Alastair Cook describing it as 'a terrible decision.' Former England batsman Nick Compton wrote on Twitter: 'Shocking - every cricketer in the world knows he didn't play a shot!! Terrible umpiring.'

The goof-up came hot on the heels of some farcical calls from the all-Indian umpiring team on Saturday. Root was infuriated when Chaudhary failed to spot that Ajinkya Rahane gloved a Jack Leach delivery while attempting to sweep which was then caught at short leg by Ollie Pope. Given 'not out' by on-field umpire Virender Sharma, Root immediately reviewed the decision. But Chaudhary refused to watch replays of the incident beyond the ball passing the bat, meaning he didn't see the contact with the glove. Root and England pleaded with the umpires to re-watch the footage but was turned down.