IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ashwin, Kohli take India lead to 351 runs after early shocks

Chennai: India were 156 for 6 in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Virat Kohli's men have stretched their lead to 351 runs despite losing five wickets in quick succession in the first session. At the break, Kohli (38) and Ravichandran Ashwin (34) were holding fort for the home side. The two added 50 runs before the lunch was called.

For the visitors, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali have registered figures of 3/63 and 2/46 respectively. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes continued with his outstanding work, effecting two impressive stumpings.

Earlier on Sunday, India looked in command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with Ashwin ensuring a massive first innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul.

Resuming the day at 300 for six, Rishabh Pant took India to 329 in their first innings with an unbeaten 58 before running out of partners. Ashwin (5/43) and company then bundled out England for 134 on a pitch that is getting more vicious by each passing session. The 34-year-old picked up his second five-wicket haul of the series by uprooting the stumps of number 11 Stuart Broad.

For England, pacer Olly Stone finished with 3 for 47 in his first game in India. Off-spinner Ali (4 for 128) picked up four wickets but proved expensive Jack Leach (2/78) and Joe Root (1/23) were the other wicket takers.

India lost two wickets in the second over of the day as Ali struck twice in the space of three balls. The England bowlers did not concede a single extra in 95.5 overs, the fourth such instance in Test history.

Rohit Sharma, who had scored a brilliant 161 in India's first innings, was unbeaten at the crease on 25 and was accompanied by Cheteshwar Pujara who was batting on 7.

Shubman Gill was the lone wicket to fall in India's second innings as he was out lbw against spinner Jack Leach after scoring 14 runs.

However, both Pujara (7) and Rohit (26) fell cheaply early on third day.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 134 all out

India: 329 and 156 for 6 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 26, Virat Kohli 38 batting; Jack Leach 3/63).

(With PTI inputs)