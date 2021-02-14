IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India spinners leave England gasping at 106/8

Ollie Pope (22), who looked assured against the spinners, was brilliantly caught by a diving Rishabh Pant when he tried to glide one down the leg-side, to give Mohammed Siraj a wicket off the first ball he bowled in Tests in India.

Foakes, who impressed with his keeping skills when India batted, showed his abilities in front of the wickets too. He batted with poise against the spinners, who were looking to make the most of a dustbowl.

Moeen Ali, coming in at No.8, fell when his edge hit Pant's thighs and rebounded to Ajinkya Rahane who took a fine catch diving forward.

At lunch, England were reeling 39 for 4 on an exploding pitch.

India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out, 77 balls) running out of partners.

Ashwin struck at the stroke of lunch, having Dan Lawrence (9) caught at short-leg by Shubman Gill as England sank into further trouble.

Ishant provided the first breakthrough for India when he had left-handed opener Rory Burns LBW for a duck with a ball that nipped back and beat his defensive push.

The other opener Dom Sibley (16) was the next to go, caught by Virat Kohli at leg-slip off Ashwin, which was given by the third umpire after India chose to review as the on-field umpire turned down the appeal for a catch.

The big wicket of captain Joe Root (6), who tormented the host bowlers in the first Test, was taken by debutant Axar Patel when the England captain's attempted sweep against the turn landed safely in the hands of Ashwin at short fine-leg.