Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: England reeling at 39/4 at lunch, Axar Patel gets Joe Root's wicket on debut

Chennai: England were reeling at 39 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

India were all out for 329 in their first innings after resuming on overnight 300 for six at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ben Stokes was batting on 8 as the lunch break was taken at the fall of Dan Lawrence's wicket.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has already picked up two wickets, while debutant Axar Patel took the big wicket of England skipper Joe Root.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant not out 58; Moeen Ali 4/128, Olly Stone 3/47) England 1st innings: 39 for 4 in 18 overs (R Ashwin 2/15).