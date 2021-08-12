e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: England opts to field at Lord's, Ishant Sharma replaces injured Shardul Thakur

PTI
| ANI

| ANI

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Test beginning here on Thursday. Toss was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain.

India replaced the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma while England brought in Moeen Ali, Haseeb Ahmed and Mark Wood in place of injured Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence and Zak Crawley.

The first Test ended in a draw after day five was washed out at Trent Bridge.

Teams:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

ALSO READ

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips, injury update, and probable XI...
Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal