IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Big blow for England as James Anderson, Stuart Broad likely to miss Lord's Test

London: England is likely to play the second Test against India at Lord's beginning Thursday without veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Broad, who pulled up during warm-up on Tuesday, is highly doubtful as the England team management have already summoned pace bowler Saqib Mahmood as his cover.

Anderson, who became Test cricket's third-highest wicket-taker during the first Test in Nottingham, missed the training session on Wednesday morning due to thigh strain.

Meanwhile, the thought of going into a Test without the veteran seamers is definitely not a good one but it's not something his team can't cope with, England's Jonny Bairstow said on the eve of the second match against India.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow said he doesn't have much knowledge about the extent of injuries suffered by Broad and Anderson.

"We don't really have much information. We know that Broad has gone for scans, we don't know anything else," Bairstow said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of playing a Test without both Anderson and Broad, he said, "It's a loss for the team -- both have over 1000 wickets between them -- so naturally going to be slightly depleted, but it's also an opportunity for others to go and express themselves, just like it was against Pakistan in the one-dayers recently when the COVID situation happened," Bairstow said.

He said, "We've had a lot of people stand up previously." "It's the nature of professional sport. There will be injury and illness at times. You have to be adaptable within the group," he added. in the first Test.

The five-match series is level at 0-0 after the first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw due to rain.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:25 PM IST