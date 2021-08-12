IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah in attendance at Lord's

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are in attendance for the ongoing second Test between India and England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Jay Shah was seen seated alongside England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison in the stands while Ganguly was seen having a conversation with England legend Geoffrey Boycott.

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India made one change to the line-up as the side brought in Ishant Sharma in place of the injured Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, England made three changes, and the hosts brought in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:30 PM IST