IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ashwin's ton, Kohli's 50 take India to 286; England to chase 482-run target

Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin added a magnificent fifth Test hundred to his 29th five-wicket haul as India set England an imposing target of 482 in the second Test here on Monday.

India were all out for 286 in their second innings on the third day of the match.

Enjoying a brilliant all-round outing on a surface that has tested the skill and temperament of the best of batsmen from both sides, seasoned off-spinner Ashwin showed how to do it with his excellent knock of 106 off 148 balls.