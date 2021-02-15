IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ashwin scores 5th ton of career, extends India's lead over England

Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday scored his fifth century as India extended its lead over England to 463 on Day Three of the second Test against here.

He is playing unbeaten at 103 off 135.

This is the third instance when Ashwin has taken five wickets and scored a century in a match.

He had taken five wickets in England's first innings and was instrumental in bundling out the visitors for 134.

Earlier in the morning session, India lost five wickets but added 102 runs to get their lead past 350. Resuming the day at 54/1, India lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (7), Rohit Sharma (26), Rishabh Pant (8), Ajinkya Rahane (10) and debutant Axar Patel (7) in quick succession.