IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan to make their debut

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will make their debut in the second T20I against England today (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict," said Kohli.

Speaking about the changes in the match, Kohli said, "(Shikhar) Dhawan is missing this game, Axar (Patel) is not part as well. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts."

"We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last 3-4 years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments," the skipper added.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.