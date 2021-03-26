IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: King Kohli 41 runs away from going past Graeme Smith

King Kohli is only 41 runs away from going past former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith in the list of most ODI runs by a captain. Till now, Kohli has scored 5376 runs in the 93 ODIs that he has played as the skipper of the Indian team.

India captain has not scored a century since November 2019, but he has made significant contributions in India’s victories across all three formats. After becoming the fastest to score 10000 runs across formats on home soil in the 1st ODI against England, Kohli has the chance to go past Smith in the 2nd ODI.

Kohli needs to score at least 41 in the 2nd ODI against England which will take him to No.5 in the list above Smith. The former South-African batsman has scored 5416 runs in 150 ODIs as captain.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting tops the list with 8497 runs in 234 ODIs as captain. The Australia great is followed by 'Thala' Dhoni who has scored 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain.