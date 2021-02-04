Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Young bowlers might have to warm the benches

The historic test win at Gabba is still fresh in our memories but it is time to get over it as the mighty Englishmen are all set to take on India in the first Test at Chennai.

Indian team had to do a lot of chopping and changing against the Aussies but now when all the ace players are fit and ready to take the field, the selectors will have a hard time choosing the right eleven.

The Virat Factor

King Kohli is back. India won against the Aussies without him but no one can deny that Virat kohli is an integral part of the Indian side in all three formats. His aggressive captaincy has led India to several Test wins and he would be itching to perform well against the Englishmen.

His record as a captain in Tests is just unbelievable. In 56 games, he has guided his team to victory 33 times. As a batsman in Tests, he has scored 7318 runs averaging more than 53. Needless to say, getting him out would be the biggest challenge for English bowlers.

Problem of plenty

Indian bowlers were absolutely amazing in the final Test against Australia. However, with the experienced players available for selection, the young stars of the Border-Gavaskar trophy might have to warm the benches in the first test.

Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have recovered from their injuries and would most probably replace Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and T. Natarajan in the first test.

Moreover, the pitch in Chennai favored the spinners in the domestic games and has historically been a turning track. This might force the selectors to play Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner.

Washington Sundar might be replaced by Axar Patel simply because Axar brings in a left hand bowling option in the side. The picture on who is going to be the man behind the stumps for India is still unclear. On turning tracks, Wriddhiman Saha might be preferred as he is undoubtedly the best keeper in India.

Pant might still make the eleven as a pure batsman but that would mean that India has to play with just 4 bowlers. Lots of questions to be answered ahead of the first Test at Chennai.