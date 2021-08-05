IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Virat Kohli records most golden ducks for Indian Test captains; watch video

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, India has lost four wickets (Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane) and has scored 125 runs. Opener KL Rahul is playing on 57* along with Rishabh Pant on 7*.

At lunch break on Day 2, India's score reads 97/1 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 48 at the crease. The visitors still trail by 86 runs.

Resuming Day 2 at 21/0, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played cautiously and the duo saw off the first hour without a single hiccup. Both batsmen were looking set to make the English bowlers toil on the park.

Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and they were about to see out the first session, but Rohit (36) went for a hook shot off the bowling of Ollie Robinson, but he ended up giving a simple catch to Sam Curran.

