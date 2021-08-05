IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Virat Kohli records most golden ducks for Indian Test captains; watch video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday created a record which he would certainly not like to know. He was dismissed for a golden duck by James Anderson in the first Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With this, Kohli now has three golden ducks as a captain in Test matches, which is an Indian record. Former skippers Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly have two golden ducks each, pointed sports statistician Mohandas Menon.
Meanwhile, in a repeat of the harrowing memories of India's 2014 tour to England, James Anderson got Kohli's wicket in a similar fashion in the first Test match. Kohli edged the ball which was outside his off stump and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The 39-year-old bowler's celebration showed the importance of Kohli's wicket for him and his team.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, India has lost four wickets (Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane) and has scored 125 runs. Opener KL Rahul is playing on 57* along with Rishabh Pant on 7*.
At lunch break on Day 2, India's score reads 97/1 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 48 at the crease. The visitors still trail by 86 runs.
Resuming Day 2 at 21/0, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played cautiously and the duo saw off the first hour without a single hiccup. Both batsmen were looking set to make the English bowlers toil on the park.
Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and they were about to see out the first session, but Rohit (36) went for a hook shot off the bowling of Ollie Robinson, but he ended up giving a simple catch to Sam Curran.
