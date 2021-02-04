Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Virat Kohli leads Team India in nets, English players also practice ahead of Chennai Test - See pics

The first Test between India and England will mark the resumption of international cricket in the cricket-loving nation after a gap of more than 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Test will be played behind closed doors while the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

Both the Tests will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India's squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

England squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope.