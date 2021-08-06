IND vs ENG, 1st Test: James Anderson picks up KL Rahul's wicket, surpasses Anil Kumble's tally of 619

Nottingham: England swing bowler James Anderson on Friday picked up KL Rahul's wicket on the third day of the first Test match at Trent Bridge and surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets.

The 39-year-old had equalled Kumble’s record on Thursday after he removed India skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck.

Only former Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 Test scalps and former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne with 708 wickets are now ahead of Jimmy Anderson, who is playing his 163rd Test, after making his debut way back in 2003.

For the record, Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests, in terms of wickets.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, India is at 207/7, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 34. India is currently leading by 24 runs.

Earlier on day two, India went from 97 for no loss to 112/4 as the Indian batsmen fell to swing from James Anderson as well as a run out [of Rahane]. Anderson scalped both Pujara and Kohli off successive balls, having them caught behind, just before the run out of Rahane.

Meanwhile, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has played down the failure of Indian middle-order and key batsmen after the trio Cheteshwar Pujara (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (5) failed to build on the platform provided by him and KL Rahul on the second day of the first Test against England.

"It is not a concern. If you look at it, it were actually to good balls that they (Kohli, Pujara) got out to," said opener Rohit Sharma who was dismissed for 36 at the stroke of lunch.

"I just feel that sometimes you have to play the conditions and I thought we played the conditions very well to start with. But obviously there will be times you know the bowlers are going to come back and you got to respond to that. Just that we were not able to respond to that," said Sharma to the media in a virtual interaction.

"But those things happen in a place like this where we know the overhead conditions matter a lot and suddenly when it was overcast, the ball started to do a little more than expected. I don't see any concern there. They just got out to good balls."