Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England beat India by 227 runs, take 1-0 lead in four-match series

By IANS

England fast bowler James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
Chennai: In-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India.

The second Test will also be played here, from Saturday.

