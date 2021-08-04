IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Day 1 weather update; cloudy skies in Nottingham, fewer chances of rain

India is all set to take on England in it's own den and a fierce encounter can be expected. However, when we talk about cricket in England, it is extremely important to keep an eye on the weather as it can play a spoilsport.
Thankfully, on Day 1, the forecast is not too bad for cricket. Although the skies will be cloudy, there is a little possibility of rain and a full day's play can be expected.
The wind is blowing at 11 kmph in Nottingham and the humidity will be around 56%. However, the weather for the upcoming days is not looking very good. A few showers can be expected from day 2 onwards.
With Ben Stokes not available for the series, England will be under pressure to begin with. However, they still have a side which can bamboozle the best in the business.
Root's side has an inexperienced top-order, but their bowling attack comprising of Anderson and Broad is one of the most experienced attacks in the world at this point.
For the Indian side, KL Rahul will most probably open alongside Rohit after injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, and it will be a test for King Kohli who is desperately looking to score a century since August, 2019.
