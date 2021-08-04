IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Day 1 weather update; cloudy skies in Nottingham, fewer chances of rain

India is all set to take on England in it's own den and a fierce encounter can be expected. However, when we talk about cricket in England, it is extremely important to keep an eye on the weather as it can play a spoilsport.

Thankfully, on Day 1, the forecast is not too bad for cricket. Although the skies will be cloudy, there is a little possibility of rain and a full day's play can be expected.

The wind is blowing at 11 kmph in Nottingham and the humidity will be around 56%. However, the weather for the upcoming days is not looking very good. A few showers can be expected from day 2 onwards.