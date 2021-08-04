IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj shine as hosts lose two wickets in first session

Nottingham: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers as England lost two wickets in the first session of the ongoing Day 1 of the first Test here at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.

England's were 61/2 at lunch with Sibley (18*) and Joe Root (12*) unbeaten at the crease. For India, Bumrah and Siraj scalped one wicket each in the first session.

India got off to the perfect start after having been asked to bowl first, as Jasprit Bumrah caught Rory Burns (0) plumb in front. England lost a wicket in the very first over of the innings. This brought Zak Crawley to the middle and he joined Dominic Sibley at the crease.

Crawley and Sibley saw through the first ten overs, and they mixed caution with aggression to see off the opening spells of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Both batters put on 42 runs for the second wicket, but the partnership came to an end in the 21st over as Mohammed Siraj removed Crawley (27). England skipper Joe Root and Sibley then ensured that the hosts do not lose more wickets before the lunch break.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test. India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. Ater that Indian boys have struggled to get past the Three Lions in their own backyard.

Brief Scores: England (Zak Crawley 27, Dominic Sibley 18*, Jasprit Bumrah 1-16) vs India.