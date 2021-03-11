IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: R Ashwin not in scheme of things till Washington Sundar is performing, says Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday made it clear that Ravichandran Ashwin will not be in the scheme of things for limited-over till Washington Sundar is performing.

"Washington has been doing really well for us. So you cannot have two players of the same discipline, playing in one spot. So (this will not happen) unless Washy has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him," Kohli said.

Kohli was annoyed with a question on India's no.1 Test spinner Ashwin's chances of making a comeback looking at his impressive IPL form last time when he got some big names including the India captain cheaply.

"I mean the question has to be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash, and play him in the team?" he countered. "Washington already does that job for the team. It's easy to ask a question but you should have a logical explanation to it yourself," he added.

The Indian captain was speaking ahead of the first T20I against England, which will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Kohli also addressed the repeated fitness test failures of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. "Look individuals need to understand the systems that have been created for the Indian cricket team," Kohli said. "We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country. We would expect players to abide by what's required to be a part of Team India. There shouldn't be space for any compromise, in that regard," he further said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India in the first T20I, saying they are the team's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. "It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said. "And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener," he added.

(With PTI inputs)