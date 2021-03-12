Ind vs Eng, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream 11, and all you need to know about the upcoming clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium

India is all set to take on England in the first game of the 5-match T20I series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 12.

England are coming into the series with a full strength squad whereas India has banked upon some new faces. With eyes on the T20 World Cup in India later this year, both teams are looking to figure out their best possible combinations.

England has got a lot of fire power in the squad. Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have the capability to take the team off to a flyer. Moreover, Jos Buttler, if tried at the top, can be very hard to contain.

Captain Morgan and Ben Stokes in the middle order can be very dangerous with the bat as well. Jofra Archer and the experienced Adil Rashid would be trusted by the team to deliver with the ball.

On the other hand, India has included Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy in the squad based on their tremendous performances in the last IPL season. However, with veterans in the squad, the young guns might have to warm the benches for the first few games.

Indian batting looks formidable on paper with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in the mix. Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T. Natarajan would be expected to bundle the English team out cheaply.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will India vs England 1st T20I match take place?

The match will take place on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Where will India vs England 1st T20I match take place?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs England 1st T20I match begin?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast India vs England 1st T20I match in India?

The first T20I between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

India vs England 1st T20I will be live streaming online on which apps?

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here's the full squad of both the teams

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Dream11 Picks:

KL Rahul, Jos Buttler (Captain) , Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal (Vice-Captain), Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.