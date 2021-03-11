IND vs ENG, 1st T20: Young guns all set to take on full strength England squad

After a magnificent victory in the Tests, India is all set to take on England in the shortest format of the game. Currently, England is the number one ranked T20I side in the world. India dominated the Test series but getting past England in the T20s won't be as easy.

England are coming into the series with a full strength squad whereas India has banked upon some new faces. With eyes on the T20 World Cup in India later this year, both teams would look to figure out their best possible combinations.

The five-match series will start on March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England has got enough fire power in the squad to make any team nervous. Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have the capability to take the team off to a flyer. Moreover, Jos Buttler, if tried at the top, can be very hard to contain.

On the other hand, India has included Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy based on their tremendous performances in the last IPL season. However, with veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzi Chahal in the squad, the young guns might have to warm the benches for the first few games.

Here's the full squad of both the teams

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Venue- All 5 matches of the much anticipated series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.