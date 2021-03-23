IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya's record fifty powers India to 317/5

Pune: Powered by debutant Krunal Pandyas 26-ball fifty, the quickest half-century in an ODI by a debutant, and his unbeaten 112-run stand with K.L. Rahul (62 not out, 4x4, 6x4) for the sixth wicket, India ended their innings at 317 for five in 50 overs in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Tuesday.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 balls, his knock laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the platform for a big total with his 98 off 106 balls (4x11, 6x2). Dhawan stitched a 105-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (56 off 60 balls, 4x6) to help India reach the 150-run mark in the 29th over. England, who won the toss and elected to field, bowled tight but failed to get an early breakthrough as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (28 off 42 balls) added 64 runs in 15 overs. After Sharma's dismissal, Kohli joined hands with Dhawan to put India in a commanding position.