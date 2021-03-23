IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: England opt to bowl first after winning toss; Krunal, Prasidh make India debut

Pune: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna will be making their ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul will be keeping wickets ahead of Rishabh Pant.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep. Top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete."