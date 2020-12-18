IND vs AUS: Twitter wants KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in 2nd Test after Prithvi Shaw's another failure

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw failed for the second time in first D/N Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. After getting bowled on the second ball of the first innings for a duck, the 21-year-old's defence was breached again as he managed to score only four runs in the second innings. To add to his misery, Shaw even dropped a simple catch of Marnus Labuschagne at square leg.
Meanwhile, the youngster was brutally trolled on Twitter for his lacklustre performance. Many demanded to bench him for the next Test match and bring in KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.
"I think for Prithvi he needs a break. He seems to have it all confused in the mind. Technique and mind both aren’t in order and the dropped catch added to it. It will do him and the team good to give him a break for a while," said sports journalist Boria Majumdar.
"Prithvi Shaw plays so rash even in T20s.. who thought it's a good idea for him to play Tests? Like why? When you have players like KL Rahul available? Such a dumb move," a Twitter user said.
"Gill should open with Mayank at the MCG. And how about Jadeja in the middle order in place of Kohli. It will provide you 5 bowling options and better balance. Jadeja’s recent form with the bat is very encouraging," said former cricketer Dodda Ganesh.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Besides, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked four for 55 while pacer Umesh Yadav scalped three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run first innings lead against Australia, who were bowled out for 191 on the second day of the first Test. India ended the second day's play at nine for the loss of Prithvi Shaw's wicket to take the overall lead to 62.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)