IND vs AUS: Twitter wants KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in 2nd Test after Prithvi Shaw's another failure

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw failed for the second time in first D/N Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. After getting bowled on the second ball of the first innings for a duck, the 21-year-old's defence was breached again as he managed to score only four runs in the second innings. To add to his misery, Shaw even dropped a simple catch of Marnus Labuschagne at square leg.

Meanwhile, the youngster was brutally trolled on Twitter for his lacklustre performance. Many demanded to bench him for the next Test match and bring in KL Rahul and Shubman Gill.

"I think for Prithvi he needs a break. He seems to have it all confused in the mind. Technique and mind both aren’t in order and the dropped catch added to it. It will do him and the team good to give him a break for a while," said sports journalist Boria Majumdar.