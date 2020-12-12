Ind vs Aus Test series: After clearing NCA assessment, Rohit Sharma to fly to Australia on December 13

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that batsman Rohit Sharma cleared his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and will travel to Australia for the upcoming Test series.

Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday.

The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

The opening batsman will be available only for the third and fourth Test of the series, as he will complete his quarantine period midway during the second Test.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval.