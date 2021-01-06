Ind vs Aus Test: Rahane and Co not at all 'annoyed' by strict quarantine rules in Sydney

India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said his side is not at all annoyed by the strict quarantine rules in Sydney. The team is currently focusing on the upcoming third Test against Australia which begins on Thursday, January 7.

Rahane, however, added that it is a challenge for the team to be locked inside the team hotel while witnessing people in Sydney carry on with normal life outside.

The Indian players have been asked by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to not go outside their hotel premises during their stay in the city. This strict quarantine will be followed by another hotel-ground-hotel routine in Brisbane that hosts the fourth Test at The Gabba.

"We are not at all annoyed. We are here to play cricket. That is our priority...Being in quarantine has its own challenges. But as a team we are just focusing on the game. We know that outside life in Sydney is pretty normal but the players are we are in quarantine. That is a challenge. We have to face it. As a team we are focusing on the tomorrow's game, not complaining about anything," said Rahane on the eve of the third Test.