IND vs AUS: Skipper Virat Kohli full of excuses after 66-run thrashing in 1st ODI

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday cut a sorry figure; not because they squandered the opener after a brisk start but because he decided to engage in blame game from the word go.

He questioned his team's body language and said Hardik Pandya not being fit to bowl was affecting the side's balance, as he doesn't have enough all-rounders at his disposal.

It was his grouse that India no longer has a 50-over orientation. "Everyone needs to show the intent in the entire 50 overs. Probably, we played 50 overs after a long time that could have an affect...but having said that we have played so much ODI cricket that it is not something we don't know how to do," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

He was also sore that the on-field swagger of a champion side was missing. ‘‘I think the body language in the field wasn't great after 25 overs. It was a disappointing part. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll hurt you and that is what happened today."

Kohli also said his bowlers couldn't pick wickets regularly and it allowed the Australians to post a big total in the end. "The key to winning games is picking up wickets; that is something we were not able to do, lapses in the field were also a reason why we couldn't capitalise on any kind of momentum, the pressure that we created in early part of the innings."

Asked if being in quarantine after arriving in Australia from the UAE affected the performance of the team, Kohli said it cannot be cited as a reason. "(We) got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses."