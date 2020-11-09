Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma is back; Virat Kohli gets paternity leave

Dubai: Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad for the Australia tour, after initially being left out because of a hamstring injury, but won't be a part of the white-ball leg of the tour.

Varun Chakravarthy, the spinner who received a maiden national call-up for India's T20I series in Australia, has been ruled out because of a shoulder injury. Fast bowler T Natarajan has replaced him in the squad.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month.

"...Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," Board secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

The centrally-contracted players are eligible for paternity leave and Rohit had availed of it during the 2018 tour of Australia.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who allegedly hid his shoulder injury, has been ruled out of the T20 Internationals.

"The spinner has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement," the BCCI release stated.

India's tour of Australia comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The series begins November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), New Year's Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final game at the Gabba (January 15-19).

Cricket Australia, which is already facing a lot of heat from the broadcasters Seven Network, would be worried as the Indian captain is a massive draw and his absence could severely impact the endorsement market.

Shah also gave an update on Rohit's fitness and said he will miss the ODI and T20 series.