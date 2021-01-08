Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma achieves this milestone in 3rd Test against Aussies at SCG

In the ongoing 3rd Test against Australia, India opener Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to record 100 sixes against the Aussies. Rohit achieved this milestone as he smashed Nathan Lyon for a maximum in the 15th over at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Interestingly, openers Rohit and Shubman Gill registered India's first 50-plus opening partnership in 14 innings.
Rohit and Shubman combined a total of 70 runs for the opening wicket to give the middle-order batsmen a solid platform on the second day of the third Test.
The visitors have struggled in recent times to find a solid opening pair, but the return of Rohit made it possible in the ongoing third Test as he combined beautifully with newcomer Shubman Gill.
The duo showed great composure against the fierce Australian bowling line-up and made sure they did not play any flashy shot outside the off stump. They followed the rulebook and ensured that the Australian bowlers erred in their line and capitalised on the bad balls.
However, the opening stand ended with Rohit's dismissal as the hitman was caught and bowled by a quick Josh Hazlewood. Shubman, on the other hand, registered his maiden Test half-century for India right before he was dismissed on the 50-run mark.
Day 2 of the third Test ended with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara making sure the visitors didn't lose any further wicket as they battled against the impressive bowling display by Australia.
India reached 96/2 at Stumps -- having Rahane and Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively -- and still trail by 242 runs.
Earlier, prolific batsman Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred as Australia scored 338 before getting bundled out in the post-Lunch session.
Apart from Smith who scored 131 before getting run out, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. Debutant opener Will Pucovski had also scored 62 on the rain-hit first day of the match.
For India, Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, went wicket-less in the 24 overs he bowled and conceded 74 runs.
Brief scores: India 96/2 at Stumps on Day 2 (Shubman Gill 50, Rohit Sharma 26; Pat Cummins 1/19) Australia 338 all out (Steve Smith 131, Marnus Labuschagne 91; Ravindra Jajeja 4/62)
(with inputs from agencies)
