Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma achieves this milestone in 3rd Test against Aussies at SCG

In the ongoing 3rd Test against Australia, India opener Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to record 100 sixes against the Aussies. Rohit achieved this milestone as he smashed Nathan Lyon for a maximum in the 15th over at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Interestingly, openers Rohit and Shubman Gill registered India's first 50-plus opening partnership in 14 innings.

Rohit and Shubman combined a total of 70 runs for the opening wicket to give the middle-order batsmen a solid platform on the second day of the third Test.

The visitors have struggled in recent times to find a solid opening pair, but the return of Rohit made it possible in the ongoing third Test as he combined beautifully with newcomer Shubman Gill.

The duo showed great composure against the fierce Australian bowling line-up and made sure they did not play any flashy shot outside the off stump. They followed the rulebook and ensured that the Australian bowlers erred in their line and capitalised on the bad balls.

However, the opening stand ended with Rohit's dismissal as the hitman was caught and bowled by a quick Josh Hazlewood. Shubman, on the other hand, registered his maiden Test half-century for India right before he was dismissed on the 50-run mark.