Ind vs Aus: Let's see if Smith repeats SCG act at Gabba, says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday said that he would be interested to see if Steve Smith repeats his Sydney act of scuffing up the batting crease in the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba.

Smith was seen scuffing up the area around the batting crease on day five of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and social media users started questioning the Australia batsman for his gamesmanship.

Vaughan who had posted on Instagram about rules of the game regarding what clarifies as trying to change the nature of the pitch, got a reply from former Australia batsman Mark Waugh that he is reading too much into a nothing situation.

"You've lost your marbles Vaughney. I'd be more worried about deliberate time wasting in the modern game," Waugh wrote.