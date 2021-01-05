Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul sprains wrist during practice, ruled out of remainder of Test series against Australia

India batsman KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during Team India’s practice session on Saturday in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday.
"The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury, the board said.
The four-match series between India and Australia currently stands levelled at 1-1 and the third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Bouncing back from a crushing defeat, India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test last month.
Meanhwile, Cricket Australia on Monday clarified that they haven't heard anything "formal" from the BCCI about Team India's unwillingness about playing the fourth Test of the ongoing series in Brisbane.
Reports have emerged about Team India's reluctance to play the final Test, currently scheduled for January 15-19 at the Gabba, due to harsher bio-security protocols.
Both the Indian and Australian lineups moved to Sydney on January 4. On January 2 and 3, the teams had trained in Melbourne only. Both Indian and Australia teams flew from Melbourne to Sydney on Monday after they returned negative Covid-19 tests.
The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be telecasted Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 1 channels from January 7, 2020, 5.00 am onwards.
