Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul sprains wrist during practice, ruled out of remainder of Test series against Australia

India batsman KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during Team India’s practice session on Saturday in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

"The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury, the board said.