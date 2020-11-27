IND vs AUS: Having a son has changed my perspective of life, says Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hammered 90 off 76 balls in India's loss to Australia in the first ODI on Friday, said that becoming a father has changed his perspective of life.

Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son Agastya on July 30.

Pandya said that he has started to think about life in a different way and the change has been for better.

"When you have a kid, you automatically think differently. You have more work. Automatically, there is some work. You think about life in a different way. I think the perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed and the change has come for the better," said Pandya after his power-packed innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The junior Pandya, who is not able to bowl as he is not yet game-ready, said that he is already missing his child and wants to return home.

"I am missing. Waiting to return home. I left when he was 15-day old, now when I return he will be four-month old. Things have changed, but for the better. That (when he was born) was the best time of my life."