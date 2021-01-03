Ind vs Aus: Disagreement over quarantine rules puts Brisbane Test at risk

With reports coming in that the Indian squad is not too keen to travel to Queensland if strict quarantine protocols need to be followed, the state's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates has said that rules need to be followed.

The response of the state's Health Shadow Minister has, therefore, put the fourth Test between India and Australia, slated to be played in Brisbane, at risk.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," Fox Sports quoted a source inside the Indian team as telling Cricbuzz.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead, we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home. All we're saying is the boys have been in various states of lockdowns and bubbles for nearly six months now. And it's not been easy for anyone," the source added.

Bates took to Twitter to post a video and wrote: "Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus."

In the video, she can be heard saying, "if the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come." Also, Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander said that "same rules must apply for everyone", adding that the Indian team should not come if they do not want to abide by the rules.

"If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn't come. The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple," Fox Sports quoted Mander as saying.