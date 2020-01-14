Ind vs Aus: David Warner becomes fourth fastest batsman to 5000 ODI runs

Australian cricketer David Warner on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing first ODI against India here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Warner reached 5000 runs in his 115th innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed England's Joe Root who had scored these runs in 116 innings.

South African cricketer Hashim Amla is still the fastest batsman, having reached the milestone in his 104th innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli had scored these many runs in his 114th innings.

In the ongoing match, despite losing Rohit Sharma in the initial overs and facing the tough bowling challenge by the Australian pacers, India managed to score a decent target of 255.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc scalped three wickets while Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson both took two.