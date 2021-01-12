India vs Australia, 4th Test: Expected starting XI for injury-hit Indian team in Brisbane

It all started with Mohammed Shami's unavailability for the Adelaide Test, followed by Umesh Yadav's absence in Melbourne. Now, it is Jasprit Bumrah who will miss the upcoming fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Joining Bumrah in the list of Indian woes will be Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari, adding the possible exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, all of whom played a very important role in the previous Tests which helped India tie the series 1-1 with the hosts.

The list of injuries, especially Bumrah's absence, makes one wonder how on earth India will lead its pace attack with an inexperienced set of players - Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini - on a pitch for fast bowlers. Not to mention that the two pacers have a combined experience of three Test matches.