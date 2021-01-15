Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Two security guards assigned behind Mohammed Siraj at Gabba

The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the Sydney Test.

The crowd did not stop on day four of the Pink Test as Siraj along with Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

Coming back to the ongoing 4th Test, Australia recorded 274 for 5 at stumps on the opening day at the Gabba. The hosts were reduced to 17 for 2 after opting to bat on a bouncy and batting wicket but recovered later, thanks mainly to Marnus Labuschagne's 108-run inning.

At stumps, captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting on 38 and 28 respectively.

Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.

The Australians scored runs at a fair clip in the second session after they were 65 for 2 at lunch, with Labuschagne going great guns. The hosts added 89 runs from 27 overs and lost just one wicket in that session.

But India made a comeback in the final session, with debutant T Natarajan getting rid of Labuschagne and Matthew Wade (45) in the space of two overs after the duo had stitched 113 runs for the fourth wicket.

The other debutant Washington Sundar got rid of the dangerous Steve Smith (36) for his first Test wicket.